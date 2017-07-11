Hoffnungsschimmer in der Dunkelheit

Lyndsey Gunnulfsen (Gesang, Gitarre, Keyboard), Alex Babinski (Gitarre, Keyboard, Synth) , Brian MacDonald (Bass, Keyboard) alias PVRIS (Aussprache: Paris) sind zur Zeit sehr beschäftigt. Deswegen dauerte es ein wenig bis wir die Antworten unseres E-Mail Interviews erhielten. Aber es sei ihnen verziehen, denn das Trio aus Massachusetts ist zusammenmit ihrem Tour-Drummer Justin Nace gerade viel unterwegs. Neben eigenen Konzerten und Festival-Gigs steht in den USA auch noch eine Tour mit Muse und Thirty Seconds To Mars auf dem Plan. Und Promotion für ihr zweites Album All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell muss natürlich ebenfalls gemacht werden.





fm5: How are you? How has the tour been?

Lynn: We’ve been bouncing between a few at the moment as well as some festivals. It’s been very hectic!



Was the reaction to "Heaven" as you expected?

We are incredibly proud of the song but we didn’t know what to expect, that being said it exceeded everything.



Can you tell us about the concept for the video for "Heaven"?

There’s a lot that I can’t share right now that will hopefully make sense once more of the videos get released. Lots of subtle connecting themes are introduced in the video.





Anything and everything. The album takes a lot of different roads and different feelings. I really urge everyone to listen to it in its entirety.Mittlerweile gibt es schon die zweite Singleauskopplung "What's Wrong", deren Lyrics ziemlich dunkel wirken.It’s a collection of everything I’ve felt over the past three years. Mostly the bad, but there are many lessons and glimmers of hope in that "darkness".I was watching a TED talks one night about love and the woman giving the talk quoted the Emily Dickinson poem that the album is named after. I thought it was really beautiful and hit me so hard in that moment, it had many layers and meanings to it, all that resonated with how I felt.Bei ihrem Erstlingwerk White Noise (VÖ: 2014) arbeitete die Gruppe mit Blake Harnage von Versa (früher VersaEmerge) zusammen. Der düstere Electro- Pop Rock gepaart mit Lynns anmutiger Stimme, überzeugte Fans und Kritiker und Songs wie "St. Patrick" und "My House" gingen durch die Decke. Mit ihrem lang ersehnten Nachfolgewerk hatten es die Musiker nicht so eilig. Nun ist es jedoch fertig und ist bereit für den Release. Wie es scheint, kann oder will die Band darüber noch nicht zu viel verraten, dafür boten sie einen kleinen Einblick in ihre Vorgehensweise beim Schreiben.Many ways, listen for yourself!Chaos. It’s different every time. It’s a lot of pulling ideas out of the air and rolling with them and making sense of them as you work along.The writing process was pretty much over the last three years, there’s too many to count. Everything from atmospheric instrumental music to top 40’s pop.It was both incredibly hard but equally as inspiring and productive. We spent 2-3 months in a renovated church in an old town in upstate New York. A lot of the surroundings and the atmosphere fueled some of the visuals for the record.Im November 2015 spielten PVRIS vor der britischen Szene-Band Bring Me The Horizion im Gasometer ihren ersten Gig in Österreich, der bei vielen der Zuschauer Anklang fand. Einige von ihnen kamen sogar nur wegen der Vorband. Fast genau auf Tag (nur zwei Jahre und einen Tag später!) steht wieder ein Auftritt in der Bundeshauptstadt auf dem Plan. Was die Show zu bieten hat, erfahren neugierig gewordene Leser und Fans wohl am besten, wenn sie Lynns Rat unten befolgen.Vienna was one of my favorite cities we’ve ever been to. It was such an inspiring atmosphere, definitely made my heart feel an intense feeling. When we visited with BMTH we had a day off before the show day, we spent the day exploring the city. We visited St. Stephens cathedral, toured the catacombs, took a lot of photos and had a lot of wine! (haha)They’ll just have to come and find out for themselves!