Stand Atlantic - WAS HERE Review

With 3 albums under their belt Stand Atlanitc are no strangers to pushing boundaries, breaking out of boxes and trying new ideas, even if it means that it won’t be some fans’ cup of tea. Their 3rd album F.E.A.R. introduced fans to a more experimental side of the band, incorporating electronic elements and combining them with heavier rock influences, and darker lyrics. This release takes it even further, making it their most experimental album to date.



The album starts with the introspective, dark and cinematic title “WAKE UP-SIT DOWN-SHUT UP” which begins with a very stripped back instrumental, putting a lot of focus on Bonnie’s head voice giving the listener a taste of what the rest of the album has in store. The track is immediately followed by the explosive, catchy track “FRENEMIES” whose lyrics explore rocky friendships and not knowing where you stand with someone.

With "GIRL$", "NOSEBLEED" and "CRIMINAL" we got some very strong features consisting of PVRIS & Brushes, Sueco and Polaris.

Next up we have a very cute song named “LOVE U ANYWAY” whose lyrics showcase the ups and downs in a relationship and loving someone unconditionally despite the difficult challenges that may arise.

KISSIN’ KILLER COBRAS picks the pace back up and is definitely a stand out on the album. The track is immediately followed by the explosive track WARZ0NE which talks about how comfortable people have become leaving hate comments on the internet, while being too cowardly to actually say those things to anyone’s face.

The song 17" may show us the most vulnerable and honest version of Bonnie's lyrics to date as they recall a very traumatic experience that she went through as a teenager. The heavy subject matter paired with the raw emotion and anger in the vocal delivery toward the end of the song left me speechless. Paired with 17//REPRIZE [ONE TAKE] which strips the song down to just a piano and softer vocals make this moment of the record all the more vulnerable.

G.a.g (Girl's a gun) and "ROCKSTAR" throw it back to the pop punk sound the band is known and cherished for, yet they still managed to add something new and exciting to those songs. The latter is specially fun with sassy lyrics that are clearly roasting a person with a way too big ego for their own good.

The album ends with the single “KILL[H]ER”, a very introspective song about self-sabotage. Being in a headspace that constantly questions whether you’re good enough can kill off self-worth and self esteem.

In conclusion, with “WAS HERE” Stand Atlantic has simultaneously released their poppiest, heaviest and most honest album yet. Spilling their guts, they managed to deliver a perfect mixture of heavy and pop elements, making it so much fun to listen to.

1. WAKE UP-SIT DOWN-SHUT UP

2. FRENEMIES

3. GIRL$ [feat. PVRIS & Bruses]

4. FREAKIN' OUT

5. NOSE BLEED [feat. Sueco]

6. LOVE U ANYWAY

7. KISSIN' KILLER COBRAS

8. WARZ0NE

9. CRIMINAL [feat. Polaris]

10. 17

11. 17 // REPRIZE [ONE TAKE]

12. G.A.G.

13. ROCKSTAR

14. SEX ON THE BEACH

15. KILL[H]ER