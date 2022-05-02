Dodie

2. Mai 2022
Musik
Bilderstrecke

Am 02.05.2022 stattete die Sängerin Dodie dem Wiener Gasometer im Rahmen ihrer "Build A Problem"- Tour einen Besuch ab. Gemeinsam mit dem Support Sody, lieferte die Britin eine zauberhafte, emotionale Show ab!

Dodie
|
2. Mai 2022
|
Gasometer, Wien

Setlist Dodie:
1. Intro - Air So Sweet
2. Cool Girl (Mash-Up: Party Tattoos)
3. I Kissed Someone (It Wasn’t You)
4. Guiltless
5. Human
6. Special Girl
7. Sad Song Mashup
8. Sick of Losing Soulmates
9. ?
10. Four Tequilas Down
11. .
12. Sorry
13. When
14. Before the Line
15. Rainbow
16. She
17. If I'm Being Honest
18. Boys Like You
19. Monster
20. In the Middle
23. Hate Myself
22. Would You Be So Kind?

Link: 
Dodie Website
Dodie Facebook
Dodie Instagram
Sody Website
Sody Facebook
Sody
Julia Wagner

Livebericht

 