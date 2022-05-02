Am 02.05.2022 stattete die Sängerin Dodie dem Wiener Gasometer im Rahmen ihrer "Build A Problem"- Tour einen Besuch ab. Gemeinsam mit dem Support Sody, lieferte die Britin eine zauberhafte, emotionale Show ab!
Setlist Dodie:
1. Intro - Air So Sweet
2. Cool Girl (Mash-Up: Party Tattoos)
3. I Kissed Someone (It Wasn’t You)
4. Guiltless
5. Human
6. Special Girl
7. Sad Song Mashup
8. Sick of Losing Soulmates
9. ?
10. Four Tequilas Down
11. .
12. Sorry
13. When
14. Before the Line
15. Rainbow
16. She
17. If I'm Being Honest
18. Boys Like You
19. Monster
20. In the Middle
23. Hate Myself
22. Would You Be So Kind?