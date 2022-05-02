Setlist Dodie:

1. Intro - Air So Sweet

2. Cool Girl (Mash-Up: Party Tattoos)

3. I Kissed Someone (It Wasn’t You)

4. Guiltless

5. Human

6. Special Girl

7. Sad Song Mashup

8. Sick of Losing Soulmates

9. ?

10. Four Tequilas Down

11. .

12. Sorry

13. When

14. Before the Line

15. Rainbow

16. She

17. If I'm Being Honest

18. Boys Like You

19. Monster

20. In the Middle

23. Hate Myself

22. Would You Be So Kind?