Simple Plan - Hard As Rock Tour

Setlist AIR YEL:



1. Drive Me Home

2. Still Into You (Paramore)

3. Yellow (Coldplay)

4. WONDERING

5. PLEASE

6. ALL TALK

7. HELLGIRL



Setlist Mayday Parade:



1. Oh Well, Oh Well

2. More Like A Crash

3. Anywhere But Here

4. I'd Hate To Be You When People Find Out What This Song Is About

5. Pieces Of Your Heart

6. Black Cat

7. Kids In Love

8. Jersey

9. Jamie All Over



Setlist State Champs



1. Just Sound

2. Frozen

3. Mine Is Gold

4. Act Like That

5. Outta My Head

6. All You Are Is History

7. Fake It

8. Elevated

9. Secrets

10. Everybody but You



Setlist Simple Plan:



1. I'd Do Anything

2. Shut Up!

3. Jump

4. You Suck at Love

5. Your Love Is a Lie

6. Wake Me Up (When This Nightmare's Over)

7. Addicted

8. Welcome to My Life

9. Iconic

10. Summer Paradise

11. Take My Hand

12. Astronaut

13. All Star / Sk8er Boi / Mr. Brightside

14. Can't Keep My Hands Off You

15. What's New Scooby Doo Theme

16. Million Pictures of You

17. Where I Belong (mit Derek DiScanio & Derek Sanders)

18. Jet Lag (mit AIR YEL)





Encore:

19. Crazy / Perfect World / Save You / This Song Saved My Life

20. I'm Just a Kid (mit Geburtstagskind Ryan Scott Graham)

21. Untitled

22. Perfect