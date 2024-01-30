Simple Plan - Hard As Rock Tour

Ein Event das die Herzen älterer und jüngerer Pop Punk Fans höher schlagen ließ! Mit der Hard As Rock Tour heizten die kanadische Band Simple Plan mit State Champs und Mayday Parade gemeinsam mit Opener AIR YEL das ausverkaufte Gasometer in Wien ordentlich ein.
Setlist AIR YEL:
1. Drive Me Home
2. Still Into You (Paramore)
3. Yellow (Coldplay)
4. WONDERING
5. PLEASE
6. ALL TALK
7. HELLGIRL
Setlist Mayday Parade:
1. Oh Well, Oh Well
2. More Like A Crash
3. Anywhere But Here
4. I'd Hate To Be You When People Find Out What This Song Is About
5. Pieces Of Your Heart
6. Black Cat
7. Kids In Love
8. Jersey
9. Jamie All Over
Setlist State Champs
1. Just Sound
2. Frozen
3. Mine Is Gold
4. Act Like That
5. Outta My Head
6. All You Are Is History
7. Fake It
8. Elevated
9. Secrets
10. Everybody but You
Setlist Simple Plan:
1. I'd Do Anything
2. Shut Up!
3. Jump
4. You Suck at Love
5. Your Love Is a Lie
6. Wake Me Up (When This Nightmare's Over)
7. Addicted
8. Welcome to My Life
9. Iconic
10. Summer Paradise
11. Take My Hand
12. Astronaut
13. All Star / Sk8er Boi / Mr. Brightside
14. Can't Keep My Hands Off You
15. What's New Scooby Doo Theme
16. Million Pictures of You
17. Where I Belong (mit Derek DiScanio & Derek Sanders)
18. Jet Lag (mit AIR YEL)
Encore:
19. Crazy / Perfect World / Save You / This Song Saved My Life
20. I'm Just a Kid (mit Geburtstagskind Ryan Scott Graham)
21. Untitled
22. Perfect