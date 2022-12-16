Fever Tour - Against The Current live in Wien

Setlist Against The Current:



1. that won't save us

2. Running With the Wild Things

3. Young & Relentless

4. Wildfire

5. again&again

6. burn it down

7. Gravity

8. Voices

9. Almost Forgot (acoustic)

10. Chasing Ghosts (acoustic)

11. jump

12. lullaby

13. Blood Like Gasoline

14. Wasteland

15. blindfolded

16. Fireproof

17. Paralyzed



Encore:

18. Legends Never Die (League of Legends feat. Against the Current)

19. weapon

Setlist Charming Liars:

1. The Haunting

2. When Did We?

3. Disco Elvis

4. Impact

5. High

6. Wreck It All

7. Soul

8. Violent Candy

9. Like a Drug

10. Pieces