Fever Tour - Against The Current live in Wien

Nach drei langen Jahren legte Against The Current im Rahmen ihrer "Fever Tour" endlich wieder einen Zwischenstopp in Wien ein.
Wie gewohnt lieferte die Band ein energiegeladenes Set in der Szene Wien, die deses Mal restlos ausverkauft war.
Setlist Against The Current:
1. that won't save us
2. Running With the Wild Things
3. Young & Relentless
4. Wildfire
5. again&again
6. burn it down
7. Gravity
8. Voices
9. Almost Forgot (acoustic)
10. Chasing Ghosts (acoustic)
11. jump
12. lullaby
13. Blood Like Gasoline
14. Wasteland
15. blindfolded
16. Fireproof
17. Paralyzed
Encore:
18. Legends Never Die (League of Legends feat. Against the Current)
19. weapon
Setlist Charming Liars:
1. The Haunting
2. When Did We?
3. Disco Elvis
4. Impact
5. High
6. Wreck It All
7. Soul
8. Violent Candy
9. Like a Drug
10. Pieces