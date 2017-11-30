Mit ein bisschen Verzögerung schickt uns die Band stressbedingt das E-Mail Interview ein wenig später als geplant zurück. So ist die Show in Graz schon vorbei, aber das Konzert von Jesse Barnett (vocals), Chris Rawson (Gitarre und backing vocals) Josh James (Gitarre und backing vocals), Andrew Rose (Bass) und George Schmitz (Schlagzeug) in Wien steht natürlich noch auf dem Plan. Außerdem kann man es Stick To Your Guns wohl kaum übel nehmen, denn immerhin sind sie fleißig am Touren. In der Steiermark jedenfalls sorgten die fünf Herren schon mal für einen ungestümen Abend – natürlich nicht musikalisch gesehen, in dem Punkt beweisen sie ihre langjährige Erfahrung -, sondern in Form der Stimmung im Publikum. Seit 2003 gibt es die Hardcore Gruppe, allerdings ist von der Originalbesetzung nur noch der Frontman übriggeblieben. Doch seine Bandkollegen sind mittlerweile auch schon einige Jahre mit dabei und STYG veröffentlichte nun am 13.10.2017 ihr sechstes Studioalbum True View.

Im Interview berichtet Jesse mehr darüber:



fm5: You released your newest album True View on October, 13th. How has the reaction been so far?

Jesse Barnett (vocals): The reaction has been incredible. People have been so supportive of this record and to me. That's a pretty amazing hung. Especially with his being our 6th full length record. I'm glad we haven't bored people yet. Haha.



True View is a lot about realization and self-reflection. At what point was it clear that the lyrics are going in this direction? Have you forgiven yourself after fineshing the record?

The lyrics were a struggle because I was battling internally with what I bought people wanted to hear and with what I felt I needed to write. After I got the support of my band to go in the direction I wanted then everything came out rather easily.

As for my own self Forgiveness, that's a long road but I'm definitely on it.



Video of STICK TO YOUR GUNS - The Sun, The Moon, The Truth: &quot;Penance of Self&quot; (Official Lyric Video)

What can fans expect from your shows in (Graz and) Vienna? Have you planed anything special?

Same as always. Come out and try to shame the place to the ground. ENERGY.

Video of STICK TO YOUR GUNS - Married To The Noise (Official Music Video)

We have Australia in janruary with Being As An Ocean.



Anything you would like to add for the readers of fm5?

Whatever your big idea is, your life plan, I hope you're working on it everyday. Because before you know you won't have anymore time. So go. Now. Don't wait any longer.



Thank you for your time and the interview!